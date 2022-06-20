Elton John Praises 'Genius' Brian Wilson In 80th Birthday Message

Brian Wilson turned 80 on Monday (June 20), and some of his good friends, colleagues, and famous fans banded together to wish him happy birthday in a sweet video montage.

The clip began with Elton John. After sharing his birthday wishes, the pop icon gave Wilson some high praise. “You’ve inspired me all my life, to me you’re the only real pop genius in the world, and I love you very much," he said. "Have the best day.”

Barry Gibb, Smokey Robinson, Joe Walsh, Carole King, John Fogerty, David Crosby, Jeff Bridges, Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, the Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz, John Cusack, Lyle Lovett, Don Was, Chuck D, Al Jardine, the Brian Wilson Band, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Fleet Foxes, She & Him, and Questlove all shared their on messages, some with singing, before the video closed with none other than Bob Dylan serenading the Beach Boys bandleader with his own acoustic rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Watch the full video above.

Paul McCartney also turned 80 over the weekend and was showered with love, but perhaps the most memorable social media tribute was from John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, who played an acoustic version of The Beatles' hit "Here, There, and Everywhere." See his performance here.