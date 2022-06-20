Lzzy Hale Comes Out As 'Unapologetically Bisexual': Read Her Moving Message

June is Pride month, and Lzzy Hale is celebrating this year by sharing her own coming out story. The Halestorm frontwoman took to Instagram to declare to the world that she's "unapologetically bisexual" and encourage others to live their truth.

"I’ve been approached by many outlets this month talking about pride … but I’m deciding to post this …straight from this lil bi - horses mouth," she began her moving message. "I understood there was something different about me from an early age. Growing up in a semi Christian household, all of the things I was feeling were inherently wrong. So I hid my bisexuality for a long time."

"It was through being in a band getting out of organized religion, finding my tribe and trudging through the dark murky waters of life that I was then able to be truly comfortable owning all the things that make me…Me," she continued. "I’m unapologetically bisexual. Navigating within my own spectrum of this tremendous rainbow that we are all a part of. What I hope to pass onto you, whether you are in a state of pride or still riding the high seas… is that by being your true self, embracing what makes you stand out to others, and owning your weird… these things ultimately become your superpowers. Your true self Is precious, no one can take it from you unless you let them. Wield it like a secret weapon."

"As far as I know…We only get one time around this ride. So Live and breathe every single part of you," she urged fans. "The good the bad, the colorful and the queer. Rock on motherf***ers! I celebrate you!



See Hale's post below.



Warning: Explicit Language