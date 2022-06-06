Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Praises Women In Rock: 'This Genre Is Genderless'

It's been more than a decade since Halestorm released their 2009 self-titled debut album, and Lzzy Hale couldn't be happier with how the rock landscape has changed during that time.

“It’s kind of night and day,” the front woman reflected in an interview with Consequence. “It’s completely flipped. It used to be that not only was I the only girl in a band onstage but I was the only girl on tour, and now that’s not the case. At any given festival, we’re all over the place. Women are taking over the rock festivals right now, and I’m not alone in being a girl musician, but also there are female lighting techs and tour managers and engineers and roadies. It’s wonderful to see.”

“And, obviously, in the audience, it’s been completely flipped,” she continued. “Just a few short years ago, it used to be the majority of people in the rock crowds were dudes, and now you just see all these beautiful women owning this genre — owning this hard rock genre. It’s proving once and for all, even though we’ve been talking about it for eons, that this hard rock genre is genderless. It’s not something that us girls got into because we had a boyfriend that loved metal. It’s inherently who we are.”

Halestorm recently released their fifth studio album Back From The Dead and toured with Stone Temple Pilots and Mammoth WVH.