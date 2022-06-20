See Snoop Dogg's Reaction To A Proposal At His Meet-And-Greet

Snoop Dogg had a proposal unfold right in front of him at one of his meet-and-greets and it's recently been going viral on social media.

The clip shows a man and a woman posing for a photo with the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper before the man surprises everyone by dropping on one knee. “Would you make me the best man in the world right next to Snoop,” he asked his girlfriend. “Oh s**t! Hell, yeah!” she responded. Snoop appears confused at first before replying "Wow" when the woman shares her answer. The proposal ends in an awkward group hug between the three while the rapper is all smiles. Fans had hilarious reactions to the interaction:

"hell ye" * hugs snoop lol

He did not try to dap up his wife 💀

He hugged snoop like he was part of the family now 😂

Well……that was awkward 😏😳

