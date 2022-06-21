3 Texas Residents Are Now Millionaires After Claiming Lottery Tickets

Three Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed winning lottery tickets this week!

Most recently, a Southlake and Salado resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes on Tuesday (June 21). The Southlake resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing on June 11, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was bought at the Walmart at 1228 N. Highway 377 in Roanoke. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers (18-20-36-53-69), but not the red Powerball number (5).

A Salado resident claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize in the Power 200X lottery game. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Family Food Mart located at 418 S. Main St. in Belton. It was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.

On Monday (June 20), a resident from Borger claimed a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Crossword game. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Allsups at 416 W. Wilson St. in Borger. It was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.