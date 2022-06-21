5-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Mom Left Him In Hot Car For Hours

A 5-year-old boy has died after his mother left him in a car for 2-3 hours in the sweltering Texas heat, authorities said.

The investigation began in the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday (June 20), according to ABC 13, citing Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother from Houston was rushing home to prepare for a birthday party for her 8-year-old daughter, ABC 13 reported. The mom and both kids went to a store to buy party decorations. When they got home, the mom and daughter got out of the car, but the boy did not. He was still strapped to his seat. The mother said her son knew how to unbuckle himself and get out of the seat — so she assumed that's what he did. But she was already inside preparing for the party.

Her son was in the car for a couple of hours before she realized he was in there. She was calling for him and that's when the mother realized where her son was. Investigators added they believe the vehicle is a loaner and the son's unfamiliarity may have played a part in the incident.

It's unclear whether the mom would face charges.