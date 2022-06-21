Cross Only Thing Left Standing After Fire Burns Down Texas Church

A fire broke out at a church in Texas over the weekend, burning everything down except for one thing — a cross.

Officials said the structure fire broke out at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport on Friday (June 17), according to KWTX. At least 11 other local and state agencies were called in for assistance due to extreme temperatures that proved to be a challenge for putting out the fire at the North Texas church.

"A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold. The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where 2 or more gather, there He shall be also," Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2 said.

Several firefighters were treated by paramedics on the scene as the roof collapsed with crews still inside the church, KWTX reported, citing officials on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.