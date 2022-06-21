Florida Man Whacks Hissing Alligator With Pan In Viral Video

A viral video with millions of views has captured the true Florida man experience.

The video, which is captioned "How we handle gators in Florida!" begins with a large alligator charging at an elderly man, its gaping maw open. Without hesitation, the bold Florida man smacks the aggressive reptile in the face before dealing another blow to its snout. The last whack sent the gator scurrying away.

The footage has racked up over 3.1 million views and over 223,000 likes on Twitter as of Tuesday morning (June 21).

"They built different out in Florida man. Hitting a Gator with a cast iron skillet is nuts," Gwendalupe Estefani wrote alongside the five-second video.