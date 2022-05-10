'Knock Knock': Alligator Wakes Up Florida Couple By Banging On Door

A couple was rudely reminded that they were living in the state of Florida this week.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from a home on Sportsman Road in Rotonda, which is 30 miles northwest of Fort Myers. The couple told deputies they woke up from a loud banging on their door, but when they looked outside, the unexpected guest was actually an alligator.

"Welcome to Florida, folks! Trappers estimated the gator to be roughly 350 lbs and 7-feet, 7-inches long," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. They also shared a photo of the rude reptile relaxing on the front porch of the home.