'Knock Knock': Alligator Wakes Up Florida Couple By Banging On Door
By Zuri Anderson
May 10, 2022
A couple was rudely reminded that they were living in the state of Florida this week.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from a home on Sportsman Road in Rotonda, which is 30 miles northwest of Fort Myers. The couple told deputies they woke up from a loud banging on their door, but when they looked outside, the unexpected guest was actually an alligator.
"Welcome to Florida, folks! Trappers estimated the gator to be roughly 350 lbs and 7-feet, 7-inches long," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. They also shared a photo of the rude reptile relaxing on the front porch of the home.
KNOCK KNOCK 🚪 Homeowners on Sportsman Road in Rotonda woke up to a BANG on the door and when they looked out, saw THIS...Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 9, 2022
"The gator was relocated to a sanctuary and will enjoy hundreds of acres of swamps and other gators to hang with. Gators who lack fear of humans, create a dangerous situation as the gator may strike at any time killing or seriously injuring a person or animal(s)," authorities explained.
Floridians can expect to see more of their scaly neighbors through June since alligator mating season is in full swing. The couple wasn't the only people to have gator problems lately.
A huge alligator had to be "evicted" from an unfinished home after it refused to leave. Then, there was a shocking moment in Texas, where a woman was actually slapped by a gator on her front porch.