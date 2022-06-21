Issaquah Man Wakes Up To Burglars Inside His Home

A Washington state man says he was sleeping while burglars casually stole belongings from his home, according to FOX 13 in Seattle.

Kellen McKinney told reporters he woke up Saturday morning (June 18) to a woman he didn't recognize rummaging through items on his desk. Instead of immediately running away, the female burglar actually responded and walked downstairs before running out of the Issaquah, Washington home.

It wasn't until later that the homeowner watched footage from his surveillance cameras and learned there were three people wandering around his property, checking to see if the homeowner was home and looking for a way to break inside.

"I’m just kind of pissed at them, I guess," McKinney says. "In a way, it’s like they took memories away from me."

According to the Issaquah resident, the thieves stole a backpack holding his wallet, guitars, some cigar boxes, gifts from his family, and an enamel pen his friend made before they passed away. Now he's working with the King County Sheriff's Office to find the culprits.

"That’s why I’m more angry than anything," McKinney says, who wasn't hurt during the home invasion.

He learned from his credit card company the suspects tried charging $1,000 worth of goods at a Lowe's store 15 minutes from his home. McKinney also shared photos of the suspects and their white car parked in front of his garage.