Burglar Hides In Portland Pharmacy While Owners Clean Up

A couple who owns a Portland pharmacy is frustrated after a recent break-in was caught on camera, according to KOIN 6.

The incident happened Sunday around 5 a.m. at Pharmacy.com, which is located near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Jasmine Nguyen and her husband told reporters rushed to their business after the security alarms were set off. They say they found evidence of someone trying to steal prescription drugs.

The couple started cleaning up the mess, but little did they know the thief was still inside the pharmacy.

"He was on the right-hand side of the bathroom, and my husband was on the left-hand side," they told KOIN 6, adding that they didn't see the thief. "What would have happened if he saw him? We don’t even know."

Soon after they boarded up their business and left, reporters say the security alarms went off again. When the couple rushed back, they found a broken self, damaged door frames, medicine all over the ground, broken glass, and their surveillance cameras unplugged.

Nguyen and her husband announced they're moving the pharmacy out of Southeast Portland after a slew of crimes affecting their business for nearly 10 years.

“Here is a good location but the area around here is not good anymore,” Nguyen says. “We have more homeless people around here and lots of people coming in and stealing.”

If you have any information about the crime, contact local authorities.