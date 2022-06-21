Machine Gun Kelly doesn't mess around when it comes to his drinks and his cigarettes, so the rapper-turned-rocker designed a special mic stand that will hold both for him while he plays. And he loves it so much he shared an appreciation post on Instagram.

"this is really just to show off the mic stand I designed to hold my 🚬 and 🥃" MGK captioned a carousel of photos that show off his ingenuitive design (it looks like two long arms sprouting from the stage), along with some other highlights from his Mainstream Sellout tour. The tour kicked off earlier this month and features a star-studded lineup of support that includes Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

See MGK's post below.