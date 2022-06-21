Machine Gun Kelly Designed A Special Mic Stand To Hold His Drink, Cigarette

By Katrina Nattress

June 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Machine Gun Kelly doesn't mess around when it comes to his drinks and his cigarettes, so the rapper-turned-rocker designed a special mic stand that will hold both for him while he plays. And he loves it so much he shared an appreciation post on Instagram.

"this is really just to show off the mic stand I designed to hold my 🚬 and 🥃" MGK captioned a carousel of photos that show off his ingenuitive design (it looks like two long arms sprouting from the stage), along with some other highlights from his Mainstream Sellout tour. The tour kicked off earlier this month and features a star-studded lineup of support that includes  Avril LavigneTravis BarkerblackbearTrippie ReddWILLOWiann diorPVRIS and 44phantom.

See MGK's post below.

Last week, MGK announced he was putting out a documentary about his life called Life in Pink and shared its first trailer.

The film will explore his upbringing, as well as the tremendous success he's achieved in the past couple years, both professionally and personally.

A release date for Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink has yet to be revealed but it should be coming to Hulu "very soon." Watch the trailer here.

Machine Gun Kelly
