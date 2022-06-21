Tennessee Couple Rescues Kitten, Later Learns It's Actually A Bobcat

A couple in Middle Tennessee thought they were rescuing a stray kitten from their backyard, but it actually turned out to be something very different than the traditional house cat: it was actually a bobcat kitten.

True Rescue, an animal shelter in Mt. Juliet mainly dealing with cats, shared the misunderstanding on its official Facebook page on Friday (June 17), saying that it's "never a dull moment at True Rescue!"

According to the post, a local couple "rushed" to their door earlier that morning to say the rescued a kitten that ran up on their back deck and needed emergency placement. Shelter officials quickly set the record straight and told them the kitten was actually a bobcat kitten. Photos of the baby bobcat can be found here.

The orphaned bobcat kitten was examined and was taken by a volunteer to Walden's Puddle, a wildlife rehabilitation and education center in Joelton that provides care and treatment to injured, sick and orphaned native wildlife, per FOX 17.

Though sightings of baby bobcats aren't completely abnormal, their larger adult counterparts have been spotted around the midstate. A family in Cottontown caught video of a wild bobcat roaming around their farm earlier this year, while a man in Dickson County saw a cougar outside of his home.