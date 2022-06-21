This Is Minnesota's Weirdest Law

There are certain rules that everyone in the United States has to follow under the law. For example: Most people know that you can't drive a vehicle in the U.S. until you're 16, vote until you're 18 or drink alcohol until you're 21. But when federal and state laws vary, and when the legislature is constantly coming up with new laws and amending old ones, it can be hard to keep track of what you can and cannot do. Sometimes, weird laws slip right under our noses.

Luckily for us, Thrillist found all of the weirdest laws in each state. In their search, they discovered this interesting Minnesota law:

No contests where the point is to chase and catch a pig—"greased, oiled, or otherwise." You also may not throw turkeys or chickens in the air with the intent to catch them. No word on whether you’re allowed to chase or throw any of the above without the intent to catch them.

The violation of this law, which is part of a number of statues aimed at preventing animal cruelty, is a misdemeanor. In addition, Minnesota residents also cannot artificially dye chicks, goslings or rabbits to be sold, raffled or offered as a prize.