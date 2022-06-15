Nearly 50 Cats Saved From Minnesota Vehicle Amid Dangerous Heat Wave

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 15, 2022

Photo: Animal Humane Society

Nearly 50 cats were found in a sweltering vehicle parked at a Minnesota rest stop yesterday (June 14), according to MPR News.

Forty-seven cats are now in the care of the local Animal Humane Society (AHS) after being found in the vehicle at the rest stop along Interstate 35 near Harris, Minnesota. According to Ashley Pudas, an investigator with the AHS, the cats' owner had lost his home and didn't want to leave the animals behind, so they all moved into his vehicle while he looked for another living arrangement. But when the temperatures in the area climbed into the 90s, the owner new he had to get help.

"Unfortunately with the heat yesterday he recognized that it was above and beyond what he was capable of at this time. And he let us help them out,” she said. In addition, she noted that the owner had not left the cats alone.

The man turned all 47 cats over to the humane society. 14 additional cats had previously been released to a local rescue. The cats ranged in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old.

"Despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle, most of the cats seem to have only minor medical issues," the Humane Society reported.

