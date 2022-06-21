This Is Ohio's Weirdest Law

There are certain rules that everyone in the United States has to follow under the law. For example: Most people know that you can't drive a vehicle in the U.S. until you're 16, vote until you're 18 or drink alcohol until you're 21. But when federal and state laws vary, and when the legislature is constantly coming up with new laws and amending old ones, it can be hard to keep track of what you can and cannot do. Sometimes, weird laws slip right under our noses.

Luckily for us, Thrillist found all of the weirdest laws in each state. In their search, they discovered this interesting Ohio law, which became effective on October 1, 1953:

“In no way are we encouraging you to do crimes, but apparently those who commit some of the relatively less-serious crimes in Ohio can’t be arrested on a Sunday or on July 4. Unless you’re… on a river…?”

According to the Legislative Service Commission, “No person shall be arrested during a sitting of the senate or house of representatives, within the hall where such session is being held, or in any court of justice, during the sitting of such court, or on Sunday, or on the fourth day of July.” But there are some exceptions. You can still be arrested for treason, felony and breach of peace.