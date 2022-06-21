This Is The Most Romantic Destination In South Carolina

Anniversaries and Valentine's Day may be the most popular time to pull out all the romantic stops, but who needs a special holiday to say "I love you" when you can sweep your significant other off their feet by taking them to the most romantic spot around.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the most romantic destination in each state, including this must-see spot in South Carolina. According to the site:

"When you want to escape with the one you love (or the one you're hoping to ignite a spark with) there are many places throughout the country to choose from, whether it's a luxury couples' resort or a romantic small town. Getting away from it all is always better with a special someone, and in many cases, you don't even have to go very far."

So what was considered the most romantic destination in South Carolina?

Cypress Gardens

Located near the coast, Cypress Gardens just outside of Charleston is a beautiful nature preserve with plenty of boat and foot trails to explore on a romantic day out with your loved one. It was even featured in an iconic scene in one of the most romantic movies around, so you know it is sure to leave a lasting impression. Cypress Gardens is located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic destination in South Carolina:

"Cypress Gardens was a filming site for Noah and Allie's rowboat scene in The Notebook, one of the most romantic films in history. You can take your own self-guided boat tour, playing Noah and Allie, paddling right through the same area the famous pair explored while watching for love birds ... in the trees."

Check out the full list here to see the most romantic destination in each state.