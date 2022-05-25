This Is The Most Beautiful Place In South Carolina

America the Beautiful — the country truly earned the title. From the Rocky Mountain highs and low valleys to the bustling cities filled with people living their best life, each state is filled with beautiful, must-see places.

Travel & Leisure search the country to find the most beautiful spot in each state, including this breathtaking and scenic spot in South Carolina. According to the site's self-described subjective list:

"Mother Nature wasn't modest with America, where her handiwork ranges from magical desert mesas to wooded river valleys to whisper-thin barrier islands. You might even say she was particularly heavy-handed when doling out American scenery."

So what is the most beautiful place in South Carolina?

Hilton Head Island Bike Trails

South Carolina is home to countless trails, state and national parks, and sandy beaches, but the bike trails along Hilton Head Island are considered to be the most beautiful places in the state. The trees along the trails offer the perfect amount of coverage to enjoy a day outside on a nice bicycle ride along the South Carolina coast.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful place in South Carolina:

"Wide, natural beaches may be a big draw, but Hilton Head and vacationers alike praise the island's bike trail system for easy, breezy cruising (and for bypassing road traffic, which can be intense). The 85-mile, well-maintained network is easy to navigate and takes you to some of Hilton Head Island's favorite spots, like Sea Pines Forest Preserve. A bike ride is especially lovely in the late afternoon, as the sun begins to set over the marshes."

Check out the full report here.