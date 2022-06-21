This Route Takes You On The Perfect Retro Road Trip Through Arizona

Road trips are a fun way to get out and explore the area that you live in. One route in Arizona takes you on the perfect retro road trip, letting you experience the best diners, soda fountains, and drive-in movie theaters.

Only In Your State planned out the perfect 14-mile road trip for those who want to feel nostalgic. So what's the route?

The first stop is at Châm Pang Lanes in Phoenix. The retro bowling alley is the perfect place for a drink and fun.

Next, you'll head to MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain in Phoenix. This place is located in a former pharmacy with vintage memorabilia and waitresses dressed in poodle skirts.