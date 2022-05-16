This Arizona Champagne Bar And Bowling Alley Is 'Totally Instagram Worthy'

By Ginny Reese

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona is home to a champagne bar and bowling alley that is the "ultimate adult playground," reported Only In Your State.

You can unleash your inner child at Châm Pang Lanes in Phoenix, all while getting the most perfect Instagram photos. The bowling alley is filled with tons of photo ops with elaborate wallpapers, beautiful cocktails, and disco ball displays.

Bowling lanes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for just $15 per person. And bowling isn't the only fun activity at this bar. You can challenge your friends to a game of pool or challenge yourself in a game of pinball.

If you're hungry, no worries. The bar has an array of delicious menu items, such as popcorn chicken, Thai curry fries, sushi, and pork rolls. There are even plates big enough for your whole group to share.

The drink menu features an assortment of fine wines, beers, champagne, cocktails, and spirits.

Click here to see the full menu.

See more about Châm Pang Lanes by clicking here.

