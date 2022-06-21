This Texas Winery Has A Rhino That You Can Meet

There are dozens of wineries lining U.S. 290 in the Hill country, especially in Fredericksburg. Because of the competition, some are adding special features to draw people in.

KXAN reported that one winery has a rhino... and you can meet him. January Weise, executive director of Texas Hill Country Wineries, said, "So it is really attracting a lot of different people from the industry. When I started we only had 24 wineries, and now we are at 62 and talking to a handful more about joining."

The Rhinory is a new vineyard on 290 near Fredericksburg. Co-owner Chesney Castleberry said, "Fredericksburg is the crown jewel of the Hill Country."

The Rhinory opened to the public this summer. Co-owner Craig Stevens said, "Every time you go up and down the highway, there is something new."