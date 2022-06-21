This Texas Winery Has A Rhino That You Can Meet

By Ginny Reese

June 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There are dozens of wineries lining U.S. 290 in the Hill country, especially in Fredericksburg. Because of the competition, some are adding special features to draw people in.

KXAN reported that one winery has a rhino... and you can meet him. January Weise, executive director of Texas Hill Country Wineries, said, "So it is really attracting a lot of different people from the industry. When I started we only had 24 wineries, and now we are at 62 and talking to a handful more about joining."

The Rhinory is a new vineyard on 290 near Fredericksburg. Co-owner Chesney Castleberry said, "Fredericksburg is the crown jewel of the Hill Country."

The Rhinory opened to the public this summer. Co-owner Craig Stevens said, "Every time you go up and down the highway, there is something new."

Stevens says Rhinory has a special feature that sets it apart. "I was like, 'OK, I like wine, I love wineries, I love rhino conservation,' so we really put those two ideas together," Stevens said.

Anyone who visits the winery can have the chance to meet Blake, the Southern White Rhino. Stevens' goal is to educate people about the endangered species while serving up great wine.

The winery has a rhino experience package where you can pay to pet and feed Blake. Click here for more information.

