First Winery Opens Up Inside Las Vegas City Limits

By Ginny Reese

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas is now getting into the wine business. The first winery has opened up inside the Las Vegas city limits, reported 8 News Now.

Pine Hollow Winery is located on Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard, and it's now open to the public. It's only the seventh winery to be opened in the entire state.

Owners Barbara Divirgillio and her husband John moved to Vegas from Pennsylvania three years ago after they saw the need for more wineries in the area.

Barbara said, "In western Pennsylvania, where we’re from, wineries were popping up every other corner. So we decided to bring our unique wines to the West because there’s nothing like us here."

The wine at Pine Hollow Winery is made in the back room, and there's something to satisfy everyone. Barbara explained:

"We have a hot pepper wine. It’s our Niagra wine infused with a little Thai chili pepper. It’s not for the faint of heart. I had one customer tell me that it was an explosion in your mouth, so that’s what we go with for that one."

Though the pandemic slowed down progress on opening the new winery, Barbara says that their patience paid off.

"We were determined we would not give up. So we powered through. Things change daily so we just roll through it," Barbara said.

Click here to learn more about Pine Hollow Winery.

