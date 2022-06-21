TX Plans Electric Car Charging Stations For Every 50 Miles On Interstates

Texas is planning to add many more charging stations for electric vehicles, reported KENS 5. The state is planning to add enough charging stations to support one million electric vehicles and to allow for easier travel.

A five-year plan shows the state intends to place charging stations every 50 miles along most non-business interstate routes. In most other areas of the state, there will be charging stations within 70 miles.

The chargers will be high-powered at 150kW, which is able to bring most electric vehicles from 10% to 80% in about a half hour.

The funding for the new charging stations is coming from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed last year. Texas is estimated to receive about $408 million over five years.

TxDOT stated in a report:

"...since 2020, the total number of electric vehicles across Texas has nearly triples as more people adopt the technology. With rapidly growing adoption rates, it is necessary to ensure Texas will be able to meet the demand of these new vehicles on the road."