US Warship Fires Warning Flare After Near Crash With Iranian Attack Boats

A United States Navy warship fired a warning flare after it was nearly involved in a crash with three Iranian speedboats during a standoff in the Persian Gulf.

The Navy confirmed one of the three Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboats nearly came head-on at the USS Sirocco in the Strait of Hormuz before changing its course, Daily Mail reports.

The incident comes amid tension between the U.S. Navy and Iranian Guard caused by halted negotiations on Iran's nuclear deal with world powers as Tehran is believed to have its biggest effort yet to constructing new underground Fordo nuclear facilities capable of withstanding attacks.

Video released by the Navy's 5th Fleet station in Bahrain showed a Guard Boghammar coming toward the USS Sirocco head-on at high speeds as the Navy ship continuously blew its horn before the oncoming boat turns just before closing in.