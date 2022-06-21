WATCH: Detroit Father Fights Off Gunman While Holding 7-Month-Old Baby

A Detroit man ended his Father's Day by potentially saving his child's life, according to WXYZ Detroit.

Just before 6 p.m. on Father's Day (June 19), a man ran inside the Valero gas station on Tireman at Hubbell on Detroit's west side with a baby in his arms. "He was trying to hide somewhere," Adam Albarmaki, the gas station attendant on duty at the time of the incident, told 7 Action News.

When the gunman entered the gas station, he pointed his pistol at the 25-year-old father's head — but it appears the pistol malfunctioned and didn't fire. That's when the man used his left hand to push the gunman outside the gas station and lock the door. The gunman left on foot, evading police. The baby was fast asleep in his right arm the whole time.

Detroit Police Commander Micheal Chambers said the two individuals had an argument about a block away. The father told a 911 dispatcher that he'd been stabbed, and police confirmed he had sustained an injury to his arm.

Yesterday (June 20), police took a person of interest into custody and obtained a search warrant to look for the firearm used in the assault in a home. Check out the surveillance video here.