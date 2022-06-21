Before Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 premieres next month, Netflix is getting fans ready with a very intense (and honestly, pretty stressful) new trailer. The clip is packed full of action, but what fans of everyone's new favorite metalhead Eddie Munson may have noticed is the Hellfire Club leader's choice to pick up a guitar and absolutely shred in the upside down. (It's fitting, considering Munson plays in a band called Corroded Coffin.) The moment is brief but tantalizing enough to get excited about how his skills help in the fight against Vecna.

Joe Quinn, who plays Munson in the show, spoke to The Guardian about the scene, and the looming season finale. Without giving too much away, he teased: “I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing.”

"All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it’s just carnage," he added. "You know the finale is two and a half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold.”

Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 will be split into two episodes: the "monster, feature-length" finale, and the penultimate episode that clocks in at 85 minutes. Both episodes are set to drop on Netflix July 1. Watch the trailer, which is soundtracked by an epic "Running Up That Hill" remix, above, and look out for Munson's otherworldly solo at the 1:28 mark.