6-Year-Old Fan Literally Tries To Steal A Base At Astros Game: WATCH

By Dani Medina

June 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Oliver was told to steal a base. Technically, he did exactly what he was told.

During a seventh-inning game on Tuesday (June 21) night's Houston Astros matchup against the New York Mets, a 6-year-old fan was called onto the field to "steal a base," according to the Houston Chronicle. He was supposed to run toward a temporary base set up exclusively for the game on the warning track, but instead, he ran onto the field to second base.

Videos made the rounds on social media of Oliver adorably trying to pick up the second base plate. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Mauricio Dubon even came to the rescue and told him which base to steal (as seen in photos below!). On his way back to the warning track, the crowd of over 35,000 fans cheered him on.

"We thought it would be funny to give him the bag, but it wasn't going anywhere. That was fun, though," Dubon told The Associated Press after the game.

You can watch videos and see photos of Oliver "stealing the base" below!

1 of 7
New York Mets v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 7
New York Mets v Houston Astros
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 7
New York Mets v Houston Astros
Photo: Getty Images North America
4 of 7
New York Mets v Houston Astros
Photo: Getty Images North America
5 of 7
New York Mets v Houston Astros
Photo: Getty Images North America
6 of 7
New York Mets v Houston Astros
Photo: Getty Images North America
7 of 7
New York Mets v Houston Astros
Photo: Getty Images North America
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.