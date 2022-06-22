Billie Eilish Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Coachella Performance

Billie Eilish made a shocking revelation about her Coachella 2022 performance in a new radio interview. The "Happier Than Ever" singer revealed that she used a body double during her performance and "nobody ever knew."

After being asked if she's ever worn a disguise to watch other musicians perform at festivals when she's not on stage, Billie responded, "Yeah, but I was a different person then and it didn't work! I've done it though, occasionally in different places, and it's really nice when you're able to do it." She later moved into detailing her Coachella experience, "The beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show," she explained. "I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks."

"I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me," she added. "And nobody ever knew it wasn't me, literally nobody knew. And while she's up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses." According to People, a glimpse of the body double is seen in videos of the performance during Billie's introductory sequence.