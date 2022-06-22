Check Out This Romantic Date Idea For Michigan Couples

Whether you've been with your partner for days or decades, it can be hard to come up with interesting date ideas to keep the relationship fresh. But don't worry, Michigan has a plethora of unique places to take your better half. After all, one of the best love songs of all time — Journey's “Don't Stop Believin'” — mentions Detroit. If you're looking to take your significant other on a romantic date in your state, we're here to help.

Orbitz graciously compiled a list of romantic date ideas for every state in the country. They suggest taking your significant other to Third Man Records in Detroit, and we have to agree. Here's what they had to say about it:

In Detroit‘s Cass Corridor, Third Man Records is where you and your date can not only look at vinyl, but also create your very own love song. Owned by Jack White of The White Stripes, this shop lets you take a tour of its record pressing plant, record a song right inside the store, and then get a copy on a seven-inch vinyl single.

Third Man Records is located at 441 West Canfield Street, but you can also visit its sister stores in Nashville and London. The Detroit location is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the innovative store that aims to “bring tangibility and spontaneity back into the records business” (according to their website), head here.