Check Out This Romantic Date Idea For Minnesota Couples

Whether you've been with your partner for days or decades, it can be hard to come up with interesting date ideas to keep the relationship fresh. But don't worry, Minnesota has a plethora of unique places to take your better half. If you're looking to take your significant other on a romantic date in your state, we're here to help.

Orbitz graciously compiled a list of romantic date ideas for every state in the country. They suggest taking your significant other on a walk through Prince's footsteps, and we have to agree. This date is perfect for music fans looking to take a peak into the history of one of the best musicians of all time. You can visit the venue made famous in Purple Rain and listen to jazz at a local club where Prince used to hang out and perform at.

Was there ever a singer more seductive than Prince? In Minneapolis, follow in the Purple One’s footsteps. First, check out a show at First Avenue, a live music venue made famous in Prince’s film, Purple Rain. Next, take a 30-minute ride to the musician’s Paisley Park in Chanhassen. Lastly, chill over the sounds of jazz by world-class musicians at the Dakota Jazz Club, where Prince used to hang out and once performed a series of instantly sold-out shows.