Check Out This Romantic Date Idea For Ohio Couples

Whether you've been with your partner for days or decades, it can be hard to come up with interesting date ideas to keep the relationship fresh. But don't worry, Ohio has a plethora of unique places to take your better half. After all, the band Hawthorne Heights did once say Ohio is for lovers. If you're looking to take your significant other on a romantic date in your state, we're here to help.

Orbitz graciously compiled a list of romantic date ideas for every state in the country. They suggest taking your sweetheart on a walk through German Village, and we have to agree. Here's what they had to say about it.

Step back in time in Columbus‘ idyllic German Village neighborhood, featuring cobblestoned streets and brick buildings dating back to the 1800s. Be sure to pop in and out of the charming shops, pubs and eateries. German food isn’t the most romantic, so instead opt for a surf ‘n’ turf at charming corner eatery Lindley’s.

Arguably the best thing about strolling through German Village is that it's completely free, so this date idea won't break the bank. But if you are willing and able to spend a little cash, you can always grab a coffee at Stauf's Coffee Roasters or pick up a romantic novel at the Book Loft. And remember: have fun!