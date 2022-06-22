Check Out This Romantic Date Idea For Wisconsin Couples

Whether you've been with your partner for days or decades, it can be hard to come up with interesting date ideas to keep the relationship fresh. But don't worry, Wisconsin has a plethora of unique places to take your better half. After all, Wisconsin's official state ballad refers to the state as a land of dreams. If you're looking to take your significant other on a romantic date in your state, we're here to help.

Orbitz graciously compiled a list of romantic date ideas for every state in the country. They suggest taking your sweetheart to the Cave of the Mounds, and we have to agree. Here's what they had to say about it:

Twenty minutes west of Madison, the Cave of the Mounds might require some hand-holding as the two of you venture through this natural wonder on a guided tour. Attend their “Cave After Dark” series, which turns this dimly-lit location into a romantic setting.

The Cave of Mounds is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m with tours starting at 10 a.m. on the weekdays and 9:30 a.m. on the weekends. Regular admission costs $21.99 per person, but you can also buy a membership. For more information, head here.