What To Order At The Best Chocolate Shop In Wisconsin

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best chocolate shops in the United States. In addition, they hand-picked what they thought was the very best chocolate treat served in each shop. They used Yelp to make their picks, utilizing an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for each business. They determined that Indulgence Chocolatiers in Milwaukee in Milwaukee is the best chocolatier in Wisconsin, and suggested everyone try the coconut habanero chocolate. Here's what they had to say about it:

Cheese and gourmet artisan chocolates with wine or bourbon? Now that's what we call an indulgence. A crowd favorite appears to be the coconut habanero chocolate.