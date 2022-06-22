Doctors Say Chicago Walking Man Is Now In 'Serious Condition'

By Logan DeLoye

June 22, 2022

Drip infusion of a patient in a hospital room.
Photo: Getty Images

Joseph Kromelis, Chicago's beloved 'walking man' was sleeping on Lower Wabash Avenue last month when 27-year-old Joseph Guardia doused him in a flammable liquid and set him on fire. It has not been determined exactly why Guardia lit the Walking Man on fire, but officials do not believe this to be a random crime. By the time paramedics arrived at the scene, Kromelis' body was already half burned. The 75-year-old was rushed to a Northwestern Hospital where paramedics detailed his condition to be critical.

According to WGN-TV, doctors have recently shared that Kromelis is doing better and is no longer in critical condition. This is the first update that has been received within the last few weeks. His health status has been upgraded from critical to "serious" as of Tuesday, June 21st. Though "serious" doesn't sound much better, Kromelis' initial diagnosis detailed that he might not live through the horrifying event.

The entire crime was captured on video and was shared in court. WGN-TV mentioned that the court ruled Guardia's actions to be intentional despite his reasoning. Kromelis remains under the watchful eye of medical personal at Northwestern Hospital as the concerned population continues to receive updates regarding his condition.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.