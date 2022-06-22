Doctors Say Chicago Walking Man Is Now In 'Serious Condition'

Joseph Kromelis, Chicago's beloved 'walking man' was sleeping on Lower Wabash Avenue last month when 27-year-old Joseph Guardia doused him in a flammable liquid and set him on fire. It has not been determined exactly why Guardia lit the Walking Man on fire, but officials do not believe this to be a random crime. By the time paramedics arrived at the scene, Kromelis' body was already half burned. The 75-year-old was rushed to a Northwestern Hospital where paramedics detailed his condition to be critical.

According to WGN-TV, doctors have recently shared that Kromelis is doing better and is no longer in critical condition. This is the first update that has been received within the last few weeks. His health status has been upgraded from critical to "serious" as of Tuesday, June 21st. Though "serious" doesn't sound much better, Kromelis' initial diagnosis detailed that he might not live through the horrifying event.

The entire crime was captured on video and was shared in court. WGN-TV mentioned that the court ruled Guardia's actions to be intentional despite his reasoning. Kromelis remains under the watchful eye of medical personal at Northwestern Hospital as the concerned population continues to receive updates regarding his condition.