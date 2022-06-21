This Is The Best Chicago River Cruise

Chicago offers so many boat tours and river cruises that it can be overwhelming to choose just one. When choosing a boat tour that encompasses the best sites that the city has to offer, consider this highly-rated option.

According to a list compiled by Timeout, the best boat tour in all of Chicago is the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise. This cruise is perfect for travelers and locals with a genuine interest in the history behind building the famous Windy City skyline. The tour also offers riders a discount on tickets into the Chicago Architecture Center. The whole cruise lasts an hour and a half and costs $51.96 before tax per rider. Those looking to embark on this adventure can access the boat at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.

Here is what Timeout had to say about the one-of-a-kind tour:

"There's a reason the Chicago Architecture Foundation's beloved tour has been named the Best Boat Tour in the U.S. The center’s official tour goes into detail on more than 50 buildings both on the riverfront and beyond. In doing so, they give a fascinating history of the city and those that built it—plus you can easily upgrade your ticket to include entry to just Chicago Architecture Center itself. It’s a proper design enthusiasts’ dream. This one leaves from the Chicago First Lady Cruises dock and lasts around 90 minutes. For a real treat, gather friends for the serene evening cruise for just a few dollars more."

For more information on the best boat tours around the city visit HERE.