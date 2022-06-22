'First-Of-Its-Kind' Water Coaster Opens In Tennessee

A new first-of-its-kind water coaster is now open in Tennessee.

Fans of waterparks and adrenaline junkies alike will be excited to learn that The Edge, a "dueling" water coaster at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, has officially opened to the public, per FOX 17.

The 70-foot tower, two slide coaster opened Wednesday (June 22) at the East Tennessee park, giving thrill seekers a chance to try out the double tubes, dropping down three stories before being tossed back up into an enclosed tube and then repeating the process once again. The "dueling" concept comes to a conclusion when both riders reach the end of the coaster and find out who the winner is.

Soaky Mountain GM Dave Andrews expressed his excitement for the new concept when it was first announced last year.

"Our new water coaster, fittingly named 'The Edge' is going to be a showstopper," said Andrews. "It will be perched on the edge of our waterpark, and span two football fields in length."

Andrews expanded on the coaster's unique design even further: "It's fusing together WhiteWater's Master Blaster water coaster with their iconic Boomerango. But, we are not adding just one slide, we are doubling it for a dueling thrill!"

For more information on the unique new coaster or to learn more about Soaky Mountain Waterpark, visit the website here.