Jim Jones, Maino Explain How They Formed The Lobby Boyz

"It started back then," Jones said referring to the time when they became friends. "It was like overnight we got cool."



"I would come pull up on him," Maino said. "He had a studio downtown and one time we did a record. This was back when Puff and [Rick] Ross said they were the Bugatti Boyz. So we did a record one time and he was like 'Shout out to the Buggati Boyz but me and Maino, we the Lobby Boyz' and I understood what he was saying from that. It was like 'Man we come from the lobby. We come from that pain.' We talked about doing an album back then but we never did it."

After they recalled their origin story, Jones and Maino talked about their Lobby Boyz album. Jones and Maino explained how they called their recording studio "the lobby" and made everyone who is featured on the album to "come to the lobby" to record. The album features their hit song "Slide" featuring Fivio Foreign along with other collaborations with BLEU, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Young M.A, Dave East, Styles P and more.



