Latest On Triple H's Status With WWE's NXT Brand

Legendary WWE wrestler and current executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has reportedly told people at the company's Performance Center that he's returned to lead its NXT developmental brand.

John Pollock of PostWrestling.com reports Levesque told people "he's back" while visiting the Orlando Performance Center on Wednesday (June 22), according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

The report comes days after his wife, Stephanie McMahon, was named interim CEO and chairwoman of WWE amid her father, Vince McMahon, announcing his decision to step down from both roles last week as WWE's board continues an ongoing investigation into reports that McMahon paid $3 million in a hush-money settlement paid to a woman over an alleged affair.

Levesque officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in March and was absent from his role leading NXT after undergoing a heart procedure in September 2021.