Lil Tjay Undergoes Emergency Surgery After He Was Shot
By Tony M. Centeno
June 22, 2022
Lil Tjay is currently undergoing surgery after the New York rapper was shot in the middle of the night.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday morning, June 22, Lil Tjay was admitted to the hospital and sent into emergency surgery after he was shot. At the moment, there's no concrete information about his condition or the wounds he endured. The outlet reports that two shootings happened in Edgewater, N.J.: one at a Chipotle restaurant and the other at an Exxon gas station. Both incidents had one victim in each location. The victim at the Chipotle was shot several times while the victim at the Exxon was shot once.
At this time, there's no confirmation on where Tjay was shot and the other victim has not been identified. The alleged shooter or shooters is reportedly still on the run and police are actively looking for the suspect(s). There's also no word on a motive.
As soon as the news broke about Lil Tjay's incident, fellow rappers from his hometown instantly offered their best wishes for a speedy recovery. French Montana offered his prayers.
"Pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽," French tweeted.
pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022
Lil Tjay had just dropped new music a couple of months ago. He released "In My Head," which samples Iyaz's "Replay," at the top of April and "Goin Up" towards the end of that same month.
This story is currently developing.