Lil Tjay Undergoes Emergency Surgery After He Was Shot

Lil Tjay is currently undergoing surgery after the New York rapper was shot in the middle of the night.



According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday morning, June 22, Lil Tjay was admitted to the hospital and sent into emergency surgery after he was shot. At the moment, there's no concrete information about his condition or the wounds he endured. The outlet reports that two shootings happened in Edgewater, N.J.: one at a Chipotle restaurant and the other at an Exxon gas station. Both incidents had one victim in each location. The victim at the Chipotle was shot several times while the victim at the Exxon was shot once.