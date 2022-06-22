Nashville Heat Wave Breaks 10-Year Record
By Sarah Tate
June 22, 2022
It's not just warm outside, it's extremely hot.
Nashville is experiencing record-breaking temperatures during the current heat wave affecting a large part of the country. On Wednesday (June 22), Middle Tennessee broke a nearly 10-year record of temperatures under 100 degrees, finally reaching triple digits for the first time since July 8, 2012.
According to the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service, the Nashville International Airport recorded a temperature of 100 degrees at 1:46 p.m., also tying a record for the hottest June 22. This is the first time in 3,635 days that the region has fully hit 100 degrees, though high humidity and the heat index have made it feel as though we have been in triple digits for the last several days.
At 1:46 p.m., the temperature at Nashville International Airport reached 100° for the first time since July 8, 2012. This ends a string of 3,635 days between 100° events, which was the 3rd longest such string in the city's history. This also ties the record high for June 22.— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) June 22, 2022
100° at 1:46 PM at BNA. Our almost 10 year (July 8, 2012) sub-hundo streak has snapped. pic.twitter.com/hMKaucebZT— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) June 22, 2022
The high temps didn't stop there as it only got hotter throughout the day. Less than an hour after tying the June 22 record, BNA recorded a temperature of 101 degrees which officially broke the record for the hottest June 22 in Nashville history. As of Wednesday, an air quality alert remains active for sensitive groups and those with respiratory issues, per FOX 17.
101° at BNA sets a new June 22 record. pic.twitter.com/lzpPIH2F1F— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) June 22, 2022
According to CNN, more than 30 million people around the country are under high alerts as temperatures are expected to remain in the high 90s and triple digits during the latest heat wave, with the worst of it expected to be in the South.