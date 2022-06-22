Nashville Heat Wave Breaks 10-Year Record

By Sarah Tate

June 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's not just warm outside, it's extremely hot

Nashville is experiencing record-breaking temperatures during the current heat wave affecting a large part of the country. On Wednesday (June 22), Middle Tennessee broke a nearly 10-year record of temperatures under 100 degrees, finally reaching triple digits for the first time since July 8, 2012.

According to the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service, the Nashville International Airport recorded a temperature of 100 degrees at 1:46 p.m., also tying a record for the hottest June 22. This is the first time in 3,635 days that the region has fully hit 100 degrees, though high humidity and the heat index have made it feel as though we have been in triple digits for the last several days.

The high temps didn't stop there as it only got hotter throughout the day. Less than an hour after tying the June 22 record, BNA recorded a temperature of 101 degrees which officially broke the record for the hottest June 22 in Nashville history. As of Wednesday, an air quality alert remains active for sensitive groups and those with respiratory issues, per FOX 17.

According to CNN, more than 30 million people around the country are under high alerts as temperatures are expected to remain in the high 90s and triple digits during the latest heat wave, with the worst of it expected to be in the South.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.