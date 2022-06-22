Nashville Heat Wave Breaks 10-Year Record

It's not just warm outside, it's extremely hot.

Nashville is experiencing record-breaking temperatures during the current heat wave affecting a large part of the country. On Wednesday (June 22), Middle Tennessee broke a nearly 10-year record of temperatures under 100 degrees, finally reaching triple digits for the first time since July 8, 2012.

According to the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service, the Nashville International Airport recorded a temperature of 100 degrees at 1:46 p.m., also tying a record for the hottest June 22. This is the first time in 3,635 days that the region has fully hit 100 degrees, though high humidity and the heat index have made it feel as though we have been in triple digits for the last several days.