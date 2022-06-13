Nashville Residents Asked To Conserve Energy Ahead Of Record-High Temps

As the first day of summer draws closer, Middle Tennessee is heating up to some of the highest temperatures on record for June. To ensure that the power doesn't fail in the record-high temps, the Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority are encouraging both residential and commercial customers to conserve energy during the heatwave, per News Channel 5.

On Monday (June 13), most of the midstate was placed under a heat advisory as the temperature was expected to reach 98 degrees with a heat index, or "feels like" temperature, of 109 degrees, the news outlet reports. Additional heat advisories are expected throughout the week as the region experiences the first heatwave of the year.

To reduce the risk of possible service failure, electric companies are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption, from unplugging electronics that aren't being used and turning off the lights in unoccupied rooms to keeping curtains closed and setting your thermostat no lower than 78 degrees.

"When temperatures are high for an extended period of time — like we are experiencing now — people use more energy, which can put a strain on the electrical system," said Sylvia Smith, NES vice president of customer services. "Our power grid is still capable of meeting demands during this time, but voluntary request to conserve energy will help us continue to provide safe and reliable power to Nashville."

In addition to conserving energy, people in the midstate are urged to be careful of their health as the risk for heat-related illnesses increase with the temperatures, per WKRN.

"You can go from minor heat illness, which actually can involve fainting, all the way to serious heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. And that can happen very, very, quickly," said Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, avoid long stints outside and try to take frequent breaks in the shade if working outdoors as well as wear light-colored clothes and stay hydrated. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, nausea, sweating and weakness. If symptoms don't improve, seek medical attention as it could lead to heat stroke. Heat stroke can be dangerous and deadly, so if someone is experiencing symptoms — such as confusion, body aches and becoming unconscious — seek medical attention right away.