San Diego Dad Goes Viral For Adorable Videos With Daughters

A family in San Diego has taken the world by storm after sharing hilarious and adorable videos of him and his daughters with the fans across the globe.

Sholom Ber Solomon and his daughters, 5-year-old Zoe Tegan and 3-year-old Olivia, can often be seen dressing up in funny videos shared to his Instagram page, which currently has more than 300,000 followers and 250 million views. From baroque-era opera stylings to costumed furry raccoons "eating" from the garbage, the quirky photos and videos have captured the hearts of many, per CBS 8.

Solomon first started making waves online six years ago when his wife, Carli, began sharing photos and clips of his funny antics on social media. When one video initially got 73 million views, he knew it was "big." The posts continued gaining traction and he never looked back.

"Now we are starting to deal with a percentage of the population of planet earth and that was like a little daunting," he said. Despite the online fame, however, he still doesn't get recognized when walking around his town. "That is shocking, isn't it?"