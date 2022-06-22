'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery Releases New Song, Announces Solo Album

Stranger Things Star Joe Keery has released a new single called “Change” through his solo music project Djo. The single comes ahead of the upcoming album DECIDE, which is due out September 16.

According to a press release, “‘Change’ is a psych-funk journey with heavy synths and influences as wide reaching as Parliament Funkadelic and the 70’s glam of T. Rex.”

DECIDE follows Keery's album TWENTY TWENTY. The 2019 record was his first solo effort after leaving his band, the Chicago psych rock outfit Post Animal. He spent over two years with the band, but has been making music since his teens. Of course, Keery also gained world-wide attention for his role as Steve Harrington in the science fiction television series Stranger Things.

According to a press release, “DECIDE serves as a sort of aural history of Keery’s late 20s. It features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. It's his sonic ambitions, however, that take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality with each layered synth pulling the listener’s emotional strings.”

In addition, Keery has spent 2022 performing live as Djo and testing songs from DECIDE on the road. You can catch him this summer at and fall at Lollapalooza, Sea Hear Now and Austin City Limits. For more information, and to grab tickets, head here.