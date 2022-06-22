Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Spotted On Rare PDA-Packed Vacation

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are packing on the PDA on their beach vacation in the Bahamas.

In a rare public sighting, the notoriously private couple were spotted getting cozy on Sunday (June 19) while beating the heat by taking a dip in the cool Bahamian waters, TMZ reports. The Grammy Award-winning couple shared a kiss as they swam in the crystal blue water before hopping back onto the sandy shore. According to the outlet, the duo are also staying at an Airstream trailer reportedly borrowed from Lenny Kravitz.

Check out the loved-up photos here.

Though the longtime couple have been dating since 2016, they are rarely seen together in public, choosing to keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye. They have repeatedly sparked speculation that they are engaged, though they typically never address the rumors. Earlier this year, however, Alwyn spoke on the rumors of their engagement, neither confirming nor denying their truth.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he said told WSJ. Magazine, adding, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."