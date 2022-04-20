Joe Alwyn Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Joe Alwyn is finally addressing the rumors that he and Taylor Swift are engaged.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the Boy Erased actor joked about how many times he has faced questions or even alleged reports of his pending nuptials to the Folklore singer before admitting that even if they were engaged, he wouldn't say.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he said, adding, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

It's not surprising that Alwyn wouldn't reveal whether the pair, who have been together since 2016, were ready to walk down the aisle given the extremely private nature of their relationship, per People.

"We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he said. "So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"

Despite his, he does hope to be more open in certain regards, adding that he'd "like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions."

The Favourite actor also recently spoke to Elle, about why he keeps his private life out of the public eye.

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," he said, adding, "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive ... the more you give – and frankly, even if you don't get give it – something will be taken."