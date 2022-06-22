This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
June 22, 2022
Louisiana is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spots around the country, including this popular spot in Louisiana. According to the site:
"The South is synonymous with cornbread, collard greens, and homestyle mac and cheese. Luckily, you don't have to go all the way down south to get a taste of that famous southern hospitality — and hopefully some mashed potatoes."
So which restaurant was named the best southern food spot in Louisiana?
Willie Mae's Scotch House
Located in New Orleans, Willie Mae's Scotch House has been serving up some of the best southern and soul food favorites in the country since it first opened its doors in 1957. Willie Mae's Scotch House is located at 2401 St. Ann Street in New Orleans.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:
"New Orleans may be the home of Creole cooking, but its most famous spot is best known for its classic fried chicken. Recognized as 'America's Best Fried Chicken' by the Food Network and the Travel Channel, Willie Mae's always has a line wrapping all the way around the block. Rumor has it that the secret to their addictive fried chicken is brining it in Coca-Cola, keeping the skin stuck to the meat."
Check out the full list here to see the best southern food spot in each state.