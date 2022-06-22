This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In South Carolina

South Carolina is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spots around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site:

"The South is synonymous with cornbread, collard greens, and homestyle mac and cheese. Luckily, you don't have to go all the way down south to get a taste of that famous southern hospitality — and hopefully some mashed potatoes."

So which restaurant was named the best southern food spot in South Carolina?

Big Mike's Soul Food

Located in Myrtle Beach, Big Mike's Soul Food serves up "big plates of southern comfort food as well as southern hospitality" that are "sure to fill up your soul," according to the restaurant's website. Big Mike's Soul Food is located at 504 16th Avenue N. in Myrtle Beach.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"At Big Mike's the dinners come with fries... and hush puppies... and coleslaw. And nearly all are under $10. Or instead of a dinner, opt for a classic meat + three. Or a fried bologna sandwich. The possibilities are endless."

Check out the full list here to see the best southern food spot in each state.