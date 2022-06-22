Tyreek Hill Says He Received 'Death Threats' Over Mahomes, Tua Comments

“Obviously, like I’m going to go with one-five as the strongest arm," Hill said. "But as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day. … I love the deep ball, but guess what though? I done expanded my game, so now I’m doing a lot more than just the deep ball now. I’m doing intermediate routes, I’m doing short routes, so now I actually need a guy who can just get me the ball now on a dagger route, on a corner route, on a shallow cross route -- you know, right now, right in my chest, so now I can do the rest.”

Tagovailoa enters his third NFL season in a prove-it scenario, having to not only meet the growing expectations of having more experience, but also the addition of one of the NFL's best receivers in Hill, who was acquired in a massive sign-and-trade deal this past offseason.

Mahomes has already solidified himself as one of the NFL's brightest current and future stars at the quarterback position.

“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great,” Hill said during the latest episode of It Needed To Be Said. “We know that. We know that. But right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback who’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship who’s also great, in my opinion. He just doesn’t have the accolades of yet. I believe in him.”