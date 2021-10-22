Major Update On Tua Tagovailoa's Future With Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received a public endorsement from his head coach, Brian Flores, amid trade rumors earlier this week.

"I don't really get into rumors -- Tua is our quarterback," Flores said when asked about Watson. "We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."

On Wednesday (October 20), the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported the Texans were close to reaching a deal with the Dolphins regarding a trade involving quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to the NFL Trade Deadline on November 2, noting that it could be made official "this week."

Texans Wire and Locked On Texans beat reporter Coty M. Davis reports he's "hearing" that the trade "could be a three team deal" that would involve Tagovailoa being sent to the Washington Football Team.