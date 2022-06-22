Watch Roger Waters Perform A Mesmerizing Medley Of Pink Floyd Songs

Roger Waters will be embarking on his This Is Not a Drill tour on July 6. The former Pink Floyd frontman showed fans a preview of what to expect during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and they will not be disappointed. Joined by a backing band, Waters performed a medley of songs off The Wall: “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall Pts. 2 & 3.”

Watch the performance above.

"'This Is Not A Drill' is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home," Waters said of the tour in a statement. "The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R."

iHeartRadio is sending a lucky fan to the Las Vegas date of the tour. Find out how you can win here and check out the full list of tour dates here.